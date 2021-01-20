Tamilnadu has 6,26,74,446 voters

Chennai: Tamilnadu has a total electorate of 6.26 crore voters as per the final revised electoral rolls released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo today ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May.

According to the list, there are a total of 6,26,74,446 voters in the State. It included 3,08,38,473 men, 3,18,28,727 women and 7,246 persons from the third gender.

Releasing the final list, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said during the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls-2021, 21,82,120 applications for inclusion of names were received and 21,39,395 applications were admitted and names included.

A total of 5,09,307 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries.

A total of 3,32,743 applications were received for correction of entries and 3,09,292 were admitted.

Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of 6,94,845 electors and the Harbour Constituency in Chennai city has the lowest with 1,76,272 electors.

Sahoo said 47 overseas electors have also been enrolled during the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

During this revision period, 8,97,694 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled. This included 4,80,953 male, 4,16,423 female and 318 Third Gender.

Chennai has a total of 40,57,360 voters, the highest among the 37 districts in the State. This included 19,95,581 men, 20,60,698 women and 1,081 third gender.

The final electoral rolls were released in all the districts by the respective district collectors and were also uploaded in the Election Commission website.