This is your time: Obama congratulates Biden

Washington: Former President Barack Obama congratulated his former running mate and Vice President Joe Biden. “Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time,” Obama tweeted.

Outgoing President Trump has left Biden a note, the BBC reported, citing a White House spokesman. The contents were not known yet.

Outgoing presidents usually write a letter with their best wishes and advice for their successor in the Oval Office. Till the last, it was not known if Trump, who had made much of the note left for him by Barack Obama, would follow suit.

It also came to light that outgoing First Lady Melania Trump, who also broke with tradition in not inviting her successor for a personal tour of the White House residential area, has also left a short note for Jill Biden.

Trump, who is breaking with a century-old tradition by skipping the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, left the White House for the last time early on Wednesday morning.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the outgoing President, whose term ends at 12 noon (US time), flew from the White House lawn on a presidential chopper, Marine One, to the Joint Base Andrews where a small farewell ceremony has been planned, before he uses the presidential jet for one final time – to fly home to Florida’s Palm Beach.