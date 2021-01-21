What’s wrong with Sasikala’s health

Chennai: A day after VK Sasikala, the close aide of former Tamilnadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa, was admitted to the Bengaluru’s Government Bowring Hospital after she complained of fever and breathlessness, her nephew and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran today said she is stable now.

Dhinakaran, who was in Bengaluru, said that doctors are looking after her and she is being monitored properly.

“She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that a petition has been filed at the Human Rights Commission regarding Sasikala’s health.

The petition is said to be filed after Sasikala’s relatives were not allowed to see her at the hospital to know her actual health condition.

Since Sasikala was also suffering from breathlessness, a rapid antigen test was taken, which turned out to be Covid negative.

Her swab sample was being tested using the more reliable RT-PCR test to confirm if she has the coronavirus infection.

Sources said, she was initially taken to the hospital within the Bengaluru jail, where she has been serving a four-year term after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

As the doctors at the Bengaluru jail hospital suspected her of having contracted Covid-19, she was shifted to the Bowring hospital.

Sasikala’s hospitalisation comes a day after her lawyer confirmed that she would be released on 27 January, and that she had paid her Rs ten crore fine.