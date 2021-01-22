Kamal discharged from hospital after surgery

Chennai: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan has been discharged from hospital today. He underwent a follow-up surgery in his ankle on Tuesday. Back in 2016, Kamal suffered a nasty fall at his home following which he had to undergo surgery in his leg.

However, the actor continued to work going against medical advice, before going for surgery few days ago.

After recovering from the surgery, he stayed for two days at the hospital and has been asked to take complete rest at his home. The doctors who performed the surgery said that they were successful in removing the infection in his leg.

Kamal Haasan, while hosting the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, said that he will be back in a short while.

Explaining about his condition, the actor said that he did not listen to his doctors and continued meeting people across Tamilnadu for the election campaign.