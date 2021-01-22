Rudhran goes on floors

Choreographer-actor Raghava Lawrence has commenced the shoot of his new heroic film Rudhran today in Chennai.

The film marks the directorial debut of the popular producer Kathiresan of Jigarthanda and Aadukalam fame.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Raghava Lawrence’s pair in this new film while Poornima Baghyaraj and Nassar will be seen playing pivotal roles.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, RD Rajasekar cranks the camera, and a newcomer named KP Thirumaran has penned the story and dialogues.

Kathiresan’s 5 Star Creations is producing the film which is said to be an action thriller.

Rudhran is likely to release by the end of this year.