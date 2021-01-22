Santhanam’s Sabapathy to hit screens in April

On his birthday on Thursday, Santhanam has announced a new film titled Sabhaapathy.

Directed by Srinivasa Rao, M S Bhaskar, plays as Santhanam’s dad in the film. Sabhaapathy also boasts an ensemble of actors including Shayaji Shinde, Vamsi Krishnan, Lollu Sabha fame Swaminathan. Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame is composing the music for this new film.

The shoot of the film is currently in progress at various locations including Kumbakonam, Trichy, Srirangam, and Chennai.

The makers of Sabhaapathy, are targeting a possible release in April.