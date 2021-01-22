Suriya to act in Siruthai Siva’s film?

Buzz is that Suriya’s 39th venture will be directed by Siruthai Siva. The filmmaker was busy with Annaththe featuring Rajinikanth.

But now, owing to the pandemic and Rajinikanth’s health, reports suggest that shooting for Annaththe will resume only in June, after the Assembly elections.

Siva is therefore said to have begun pre-production work on the Suriya project in between, and announcements can be expected from the team soon about the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Suriya recently finished shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s portion in the Netflix Tamil anthology, Navarasa. Apart from Suriya 39, the actor also has Vetri Maaran’s Vaadivasal and a film with Pandiraj that is produced by Sun Pictures.