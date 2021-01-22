Yash in Shankar’s mega movie

Yash, who shot to fame with KGF: Chapter 1, is all set to play the lead in acclaimed director Shankar’s upcoming film. Touted to be a historical drama, the film is likely to go on floors in early 2022.

According to reports, Shankar narrated the script to Yash last year and has confirmed him as one of the leads.

The multistarrer is likely to go on floors in 2022 and it will be simultaneously shot in five languages including – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Sources in the know say that Shankar is also in talks with Ram Charan, Vijay Sethupathi and other popular stars for the project. An official announcement will be made only by the end of this year.

Shankar is currently waiting to resume the shoot of his much-anticipated film, Indian 2. The film’s production was put on hold post a fatal accident on the sets. Reports suggest that the production house is requesting Shankar and Kamal Haasan to take a pay cuts as they have incurred a huge loss.