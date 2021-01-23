GV Prakash begins his next

Music composer turned actor GV Prakash has commenced shooting for his new film, being directed by Rajesh of Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and Boss Engira Baskaran fame.

Prakash and Rajesh had earlier worked together in Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru. The new film also has Amirtha Iyer, Reshma, Anandaraj, and Daniel Annie Pope in pivotal characters.

Besides this new heroic film, Prakash is also composing the music for Dhanush’s upcoming film with Karthick Naren and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadi Vasal with Suriya.

Prakash also plays the lead in nearly eight films including 4G, Adangathey, Jail, Ayngaran, Kadhalika Yarumillai, Kadhalai Thedi Nithyananda, Bachelor, and Trap City.