Chennai: Days after Sasikala was diagnosed with corona, Ilavarasi who is also in prison has been detected with COVID-19.

She has been taken to hospital for further medication.

Sasikala’s sister-in-law and co-accused in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, Illavarasi is supposed to be released on 5 February.

Meanwhile Sasikala’s condition is stable. She is treated for covid and she suffers from pneumonia.