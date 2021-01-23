Vijay Sethupathi to act as villain in Prabhas’ film?

Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play the villain in Prabhas’s Salaar. On December 2 2020, Prabhas surprised fans by announcing that he will be teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian film.

He also revealed the first-look poster, which received great response from the audience.

Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the antagonist in the film.

Prashanth Neel was impressed with his performance in Vijay’s Master and wanted to have him on-board. However, due to date issues, the actor is yet to confirm his role in the film. An official announcement will be made soon.

The makers recently organised a muhurat puja at Hyderabad which was attended by the entire cast and crew.