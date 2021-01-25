Archer, Stokes & Trott reach Chennai for first two Tests

Chennai: Pacer Jofra Archer, all round Ben Stokes batsman Rorry Burns and Jonathan Trott were among the 15 members of the England Team and part of reserve players arrived here for the first two tests to be played at Chepauk Stadium here on February 5 and 13.

The cricketers and reserve players who were not part of the England Team that was currently playing test matches in Sri

Lanka, arrived here by a special aircraft from Hyderabad for four tests, five T-20s and three ODIs.

The last two tests and the T-20s would be held in Ahmedabad and the ODIs in Pune. The England team would be arriving from Sri Lanka on January 27, the day when Indian cricketers would land in the city in batches.

The players, who arrived were subjected to medical tests and would be isolated in a star hotel in the city for the next

few days in view of the corona pandemic.

All the England and Indian cricketers would go into bio-bubble at the Leela Palace hotel along with match officials.

While Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returned for the Test series when the ECB named the squad for the first two matches.

Batsman Rory Burns also returned to the side after missing the Sri Lanka tour to stay at home for the birth of his first child.

England’s selectors have decided to rest Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood, who are currently in Sri Lanka

while Craig Overton will also return home after the second Test in the island nation.

England team :

Joe Root (Captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley,

Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Indian team :

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keepers), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier,

Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar.