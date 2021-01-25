Ducati launches 3 new models in India

Chennai: Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati has announced the launch of the all-new Ducati Scramblers in India.

The MY21Scrambler range for India now includes the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro at Rs 8.49 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively.

The company said the new series is more contemporary, comfortable, and safer which further enriches and completes the Scrambler ‘Land of Joy’ in India.

Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India said, “The Scrambler range has always been a favorite amongst our customers and is the bestselling model range in India. It’s easy riding nature, oodles of character, and accessible everyday performance make it a great bike for both beginners, and enthusiasts.”