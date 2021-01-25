EC to commence mock trials for remote voting

Chennai: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said mock trials for remote voting facility for electors would begin soon.

In his message on 11th National Voters’ Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge technology has already begun.

There has been a good progress in this regard and mock trials would begin soon, he said and added that the poll panel’s proposal to extend postal ballot facility for overseas Indian voters was under active consideration of the Law Ministry.

The Election Commission has tied up with IIT-Madras to work on a new technology which will allow electors to vote from faraway cities without going to designated polling station of their constituencies.

On the blockchain technology involved in the project, former Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena had earlier said the concept is a two-way electronic voting system in a controlled environment on white-listed IP devices on dedicated Internet lines enabled with biometric devices and a web camera.