Fresh clash between India, China soliders

Srinagar: Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a brawl in north Sikkim last week, with soldiers from both armies suffering injuries, reports said today, quoting officials familiar with the development.

The aggressive confrontation between rival troops took place in Naku La, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres, officials said. The army is expected to issue a statement on the skirmish soon.

The clash comes amid the ninth round of military talks between India and China that lasted for nearly 16 hours on Sunday, as the two sides held detailed deliberations on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.