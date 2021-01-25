Maruti Swift becomes best selling car of 2020

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki has said its Swift has emerged the best-selling car in calendar year 2020.

In a statement, Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, brand Swift sold over160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.”