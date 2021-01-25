Pondy Minister Namassivayam resigns, suspended from Cong

Chennai: Puducherry Public Works Department Minister A Namassivayam resigned from the Cabinet today. He is likely to join the BJP in a few days.

He was the second in command in the Congress-DMK government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Meanwhile, the Congress today suspended Namassivayam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in ‘anti-party’ activities.

Acting after Namassivayam announced his decision on Sunday night to demit office and resign his MLA post, PCC Chief A V Subramanian today said the Minister has been suspended for his remarks and also trying to wean away Congress legislators and functionaries.

He said, ‘With the consent of AICC leadership, we are removing him from primary membership. Video footage of others who attended the meeting convened by him are being collected. Whoever associates with him will be removed.’