Ready for R-Day

New Delhi / Chennai: The Republic Day celebrations are scaled down this year due to the pandemic. It would be without the usual festivity and fervour, with rigorous restrictions and stringent protocols.

This time, there would not have a chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The route of the marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort.

Delhi Police have advised people to watch the live telecast of Republic Day parade at home due to Covid-19 protocols. Invitees attending parade at Rajpath have to comply with the Covid-19 advisory that includes temperature check, use of sanitiser, mask and social distancing.

It would be a low key Republic Day celebrations in Chennai too this year, sans cultural programmes by school and college students, in view of the corona virus pandemic.

An official release here said Tamilnadu Governor

Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the National tricolour on the Marina beach front at 8 am on 26 January.

It said normally every year freedom fighters, general public, school and college students would participate in the R-Day celebrations.

Taking into account the prevailing unusual situation arising out of the corona pandemic, cultural events by school and college students would be avoided this year.

Also taking into account the age factor and to prevent spread of coronavirus, district Collectors were directed to honour the freedom fighters at their respective houses by presenting

them shawls.

Stating that all arrangements have been made for live telecast of the R-Day celebrations in TV and AIR, the general public, school and college students and senior citizens were advised

not to throng the beach front to witness the celebrations.