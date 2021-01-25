Sasikala conscious and alert, says hospital

Chennai: Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala is conscious and alert, after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) doctors said today.

The expelled AIADMK leader, who has been lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison since February 2017 in a corruption case, was hospitalised last week after she complained of fever and breathlessness.

She is taking oral food normally and is also walking with support now, the hosptial said.

“Sasikala is being continuously monitored and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of Covid-19,” informed the hospital.