Stalin unveils new strategy, to tour all 234 constituencies

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin will commence his election campaign from 29 January.

Stalin said that the campaign has been titled ‘ Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ and will commence from Tiruvannamalai.

He added that he will carry out campaign for 30 days and will cover all the 234 constituencies in Tamilnadu.

Stalin said that if voted to power, first hundred days of his government will focus on solving people’s problems.

“This AIADMK government has betrayed the people of Tamilnadu for the past ten years. The government abandoned the people during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though we were not in power, DMK helped the people through the ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ programme,” he added.

Assembly elections in Tamilnadu is expected in April or early May this year and it is likely to be more stormy than before with main opposition DMK stepping up its attack on the AIADMK government in its poll campaign over a range of issues including corruption allegations.