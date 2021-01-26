IIFL Finance launches gold loan mela in TN

Chennai: IIFL Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking finance companies, has launched ‘Gold Loan Mela’ across Tamilnadu.

According to a press note, it offers a special scheme for businessmen and assured gifts on gold loan for new customers.

Sreekanth Remala, zonal head, Tamilnadu said: “We believe that the new India is not only dreaming big but also wants to realise the dreams on their own. IIFL is proud to become the trusted partner in their journey. This New Year 2021, IIFL Gold Loan Mela provides an avenue to fulfil their dreams with instant cash on their gold loan along with assured gifts and discounts.”