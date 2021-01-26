IRCTC to resume E-Catering service from next month

New Delhi: IRCTC, the catering, and tourism arm of Indian Railways is going to restart its e-catering service for the passengers traveling in the currently operating special trains.

The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) started this E-catering service in 2014 whereby passengers could order food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while traveling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at a railway station.

During the pre-Covid period, IRCTC had started clocking 20000 e-catering orders per day, but in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the E-Catering service was suspended on 22 March 2020.

With the gradual resumption of passenger train services, and amidst the new normal, wherein IRCTC is serving only ‘Ready To Eat’ meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increased demand for the resumption of E-catering services.