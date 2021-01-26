R-Day celebrations: TN Governor hoists the tricolour at Marina

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the Tricolour at the Marina beachfront in Chennai, on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Paneerselvam were present for the ceremonial unfurling of the National flag.

The events which began at around 8 this morning, saw the annual march past and performances by different states’ contingents.

The celebrations this year are low-key, citing the pandemic. Meanwhile, security continues to be tightened at the Anna International airport, with the Intelligence Bureau receiving a terror threat.

Accordingly, visitors’ entry has been banned and all passenger vehicles are being checked thoroughly, with the entire premises and the surroundings closely monitored by CCTV surveillance.

Also, in a matter of pride to the State, 20 police officials from Tamilnadu, including Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal have been chosen for the President’s medals this year.