Tata Motors unveils refrigerated trucks for vaccine transportation

Chennai: Tata Motors has announced its commitment to the nation by providing refrigerated trucks for smooth movement of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“Equipped with best-in-class technology and highly specialised transportation requirement, Tata Motors offers the widest range of trucks for end-to-end transportation of the vaccine,” said a company statement.

These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase.

The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, with 20and 32 cuM refrigerated trucks.