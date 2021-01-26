Washington Sundar felicitated in Chennai

Chennai: Indian cricketer Washington Sundar was felicitated by Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, on Monday.

The event was organised by Whiteleaf Talent Management, along with Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, elder son and Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, to honour Sundar’s exploits in the recent test series against Australia.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Amir Mahal, the Prince of Arcot, said, “It is a matter of great pride that this boy whom we have seen as a kid play cricket in Amir Mahal is representing our nation today. It is his sheer hard work, dedication and determination that has made him achieve this recognition in the world”.

Meanwhile, Whiteleaf Talent Management, also stated that it is proud to represent the cricketer who became the 301st Test cricketer to play for the country.