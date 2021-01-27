A day after violence, Delhi hit by traffic

New Delhi: Many roads in Delhi along with entry to a few Metro Rail stations were shut for commuters today a day after violent clashes broke out between farmers and the police during Republic Day tractor march in the national capital.

The key ITO junction near the Delhi Police Headquarters has been closed with barricades on all sides, according to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

The police has been issuing advisories amid jams during peak traffic hours on Wednesday morning when Delhi residents struggled to reach their offices.

Traffic jams were seen in parts of the National Capital Region, including Anand Vihar and Kalindi Kunj, which connects Noida with south Delhi.

Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were also closed for traffic movement. Those commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad had been advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND, said a Delhi Traffic Police statement. The road from Minto Road to Ghaziabad was closed early in the morning, however, it was opened for traffic towards noon.

More than 300 policemen were injured, according to the Delhi Police. 22 FIRs have been filed. A protesting farmer died near the ITO metro station after his tractor overturned.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha – the umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions – called off the Kisan Republic Day parade late Tuesday and appealed to all participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites.