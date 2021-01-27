Annaththe to release for Deepavali

Sun Pictures, the producers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe have confirmed that the film will be releasing on November 4 for this year’s Diwali.

The film, which will be a family entertainer, is said to be centred around a brother-sister relationship. also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish, and has music by D Imman

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie’s shoot was on at Hyderabad recently and was halted after few were diagnosed with corona and Rajinikanth was rushed to hospital with blood fluctuation.