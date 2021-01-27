Annaththe to release for Deepavali

Sun Pictures, the producers of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe have confirmed that the film will be releasing on November 4 for this year’s Diwali.
The film, which will be a family entertainer, is said to be centred around a brother-sister relationship. also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish, and has music by D Imman.
Directed by Siruthai Siva, the movie’s shoot was on at Hyderabad recently and was halted after few were diagnosed with corona and Rajinikanth was rushed to hospital with blood fluctuation.