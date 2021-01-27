Arun Vijay to share screen with his son Arnav

Actor Vijaykumar’s grandson and Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay makes his onscreen debut with a movie being produced by actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Arun Vijay will be playing an important lead role of Arnav’s father in the movie. Actor Vijaykumar’s grandson and Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay makes his onscreen debut with a movie being produced by actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Arun Vijay will be playing an important lead role of Arnav’s father in the movie.

Director Sarov Shanmugam says, ‘ I approached Arun Vijay sir with a big doubt whether he would play this important lead as he was very clear from the beginning on not to appear just for the sake to promote Arnav. But once he listened to the script, he loved it and asked me lots of questions and clarifications before coming on board. Now he has joined us in Ooty for the shooting. I am gleeful with the way the project is shaping up. Arnav is a well-talented artiste and he is a very enthusiastic and spontaneous performer.’

This yet-to-be-titled kids-centric movie marks the 32nd film of Arun Vijay. It is completely shot in Ooty under the supervision of Co-producer S.R.Ramesh Babu of RB Films & Rajasekar Karpoorasundarapandian.