Get ready to welcome Trip 5 Feb

Trip is a comedy thriller, and it’s about a group of friends and their trip to a forest.

It is perhaps the first cannibal movie in Tamil cinema, says filmmaker Dennis Manjunath.

A former associate of Sam Anton, the filmmaker says, ‘The movie is a package of comedy, action, and thriller.’

It features Sunainaa, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Mottai Rajendran, Praveen Kumar, and others.

The film’s music is composed by Siddhu Kumar, while the cinematography is handled by Udayashankar G. Plans are on to release the movie 5 February.

Says Sunainaa, ‘Once I heard the script, I was very much impressed and readily acted in it. It was fun shooting for the movie’.

On his part, Karunakaran, says, ‘I enjoyed being part of the movie. I play a carpenter and Yogi Babu as painter in a forest. Scenes where Yogi Babu tries to impress Sunaina will bring laughter to all’.

Sakthivelan, who is distributing the film, says, ‘The audience will surely accept the good content, and they never fail to encourage those films. Trip will be a perfect entertainer’.