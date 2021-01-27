Powder teaser is out

Vidya Pradeep and Nikil Murukan starrer Powder saw its teaser released Tuesday.

The star cast for the film includes Manobala , Vaiyapuri and Aadhavan. The movie is directed by Vijay Sri and it is a thriller. The story happens in two nights.

In the teaser, Nikil Murukan is making his acting debut as a police officer in ‘Powder’ and he is shown interrogating a bicycle tea vendor and inside the can is found human parts.

In the meantime, Vijay Sri is awaiting the release of Pollatha Ulagil Bayangara Game (PUBG). He had earlier directed Dha Dha87.