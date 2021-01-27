Relaxations announced for cinema halls in new guidelines

New Delhi: The Union government has announced relaxations for cinema halls and other places in its new Covid-19 regulations released this evening.

“Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted upto 50% of seating capacity. Now they will be permitted to operate at higher seating capacity, for which a revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in consultation with MHA,” said the Home Ministry.

It added: “Swimming pools have already been permitted for use of sports persons. Now swimming pools will be permitted for use of all, for which a revised SOP will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) in consultation with MHA.”

“Business to Business (B2B) exhibition halls have already been permitted. Now all types of exhibition halls will be permitted, for which a revised SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce in consultation with MHA,” the Home Ministry said.