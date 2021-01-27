Soorarai Pottru in Oscar race

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was the most talked about movie in 2020. Starring Suriya & Aparna Balamurali, it was directed by Sudha Kongara with music by GV Prakash and camera by Niketh Bommi. Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was the most talked about movie in 2020. Starring Suriya & Aparna Balamurali, it was directed by Sudha Kongara with music by GV Prakash and camera by Niketh Bommi.

To add feather in the hat of Soorarai Pottru team, the movie finds itself in the Oscar race now. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the organisors of the Academy Awards have made plenty of changes in the rules this year. Movies released in OTT also find a place in competition section to garner greater glory this year.

Soorarai Pottru competing in general category of Oscar, is in the race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer and Best story writer and other categories.

The movie is available on the Academy Screening Room from today to be viewed by the academy members and voted to be nominated. Co-producer Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian said, ‘Our team is confident that the film will impress upon the Oscar Jury members as how it has impressed millions of film-lovers across the globe.’