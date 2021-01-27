What’s the latest about RRR?

The makers of RRR took to social media to announce that the film will release worldwide on October 13 in multiple languages.

RRR, produced by DVV Danaya, is being made on a mammoth budget of more than Rs 450 crore. According to SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Ram Charan plays Alluri Seetharama Raju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem in the big-budget period film.