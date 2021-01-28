Monster Hunter to release 5 Feb

Sony Pictures Entertainment is all set to give audiences the first big Hollywood film of the year with Monster Hunter.

The Paul W S Anderson directorial Monster Hunter, based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise of the same name, will now be releasing on 5 February in India

In addition to Jovovich in the lead, Monster Hunter also stars martial artist-actor Tony Jaa , Clifford T.I Harris, Jr, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung MC Jin, and Ron Perlman.

The movie tells the story of two heroes who come from different worlds to defeat a shared danger, the powerful, deadly and magnificent monsters that inhabit the land.

The film will be released in 3D and IMAX and will be releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India said, ‘Monster Hunter is a visual spectacle and a must see in the theatres. The immersive 3D will place you right in the thick of the action. Our exhibition partners have worked hard to provide a safe viewing environment and I am sure this large screen experience will wow audiences across India.’