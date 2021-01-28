Prabhudeva, Ramya Nambeesan to come together again

Prabhudeva and Ramya Nambeesan have been signed to play the leads in an upcoming film directed by N Raghavan, who earlier made Manja Pai.

The yet-to-be-titled film will also feature child actor Ashwanth in a key role. Prabhudeva and Ramya were earlier paired opposite each other in Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury.

Produced by Abhishek Films and Ramesh Pillai, the new film went on floors today in Chennai. The crew will shoot for 45 days, and complete filming in one stretch. The project will have music by D Imman, with lyrics by Yugabharathi. SK Selvakumar (Maanagaram, Gypsy, Mehendi Circus) is in charge of cinematography.

Prabhudeva is currently awaiting the release of his Bollywood directorial Radhe, which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will be released in the theatres this Eid.