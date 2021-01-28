Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled Don

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s next project has been titled Don. The film, bankrolled by Lyca productions, will be directed by debutant Cibi Chakravarthi and will have music by Anirudh.

The announcement was made through a motion poster of the film, which was shared through the actor’s Twitter handle

Cibi had previously assisted Atlee in films like Theri and Mersal. The makers are yet to disclose details about the film’s female lead and rest of the crew members. Don is expected to go on floors soon.

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently wrapped shooting for his mega-budget Ayalaan, also has Doctor directed by Nelson Dilipkumar in the pipeline.