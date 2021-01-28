Trailer of Fauji is out

The trailer of Fauji Calling starring Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Zarina Wahab and Mahi Soni was launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The film is directed by Aaryan Saxena and produced by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions.

The movie takes us on a journey of a soldier who is at the line of control and the journey that he along with his family goes through. It takes us through the family and the sensitive side of the soldier. Rajnath Singh said that the movie’s trailer has some deep values of not only Indian Army Soldiers but equally strength and pride of Soldiers’ mothers wives and daughters.

Ranjha said, ‘I am grateful to Rajnath Singh launching our trailer. Fauji Calling is a movie for every Indian to watch. The story of a soldier who goes through a lot and along with his family is a story that every Indian can relate to as these bravehearts guard us day and night. It’s been a great start and I just hope this reaches every Indian.’