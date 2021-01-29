1.86 crore in TN to get vaccine this year: TN CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the State has set a target to vaccinate 1.86 crore people this year.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a review meeting with District Collectors at the Secretariat in Chennai, Palaniswami said, “In the first phase 86 lakh people are being vaccinated.”

Palaniswami added that so far he had held 13 review meetings with District Collectors.

“Corona tests are being carried out in mobile units. So far 7 lakh medical camps have been conducted. Tamilnadu has the maximum number of corona test centres at 234 locations. Tamilnadu has conducted more number of RT PCR tests, which have helped in the reduction of the coronavirus cases in the State,” he added.

The meeting today took place to discuss further relaxations in the State, with the existing lockdown ending on 31 January.

According to sources, the administration is likely to provide more relaxations. It however remains to be seen if schools and colleges will resume classes for all years.

Earlier schools in the State re-opened on 19 January only for classes ten and twelve with all SOPs in place.

Two days ago, the Centre had issued new Covid-19 guidelines allowing swimming pools to be opened for all and cinema halls to have greater seating capacity than 50 per cent being allowed till now, for which separate standard operating procedure (SOPs) will be issued by the Sports and Information Ministries respectively. Only sportspersons had access to swimming pools till now.

The government also removed the capping on the number of people who could be part of a social, cultural, religious, and political or sports gathering, which until now were limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 people in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground/space in view.