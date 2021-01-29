Dhruv Vikram joins hands with Mari Selvaraj

Chennai: Director Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram will be joining together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled project, to be produced by director Pa. Ranjith’s Neelam Productions.

Actor Dhruv Vikram made this announcement in his verified Instagram account on Thursday. Dhruv wrote It’s official! Can’t wait to be part of their magic @neelam_productions @mariselvaraj84.

The film is based on the life story of a sportsperson and this is going to showcase their lives in a raw and lively manner which has not been shown in Tamil cinema before, the announcement read further.