‘Kabadadaari’ – Honest remake

Chennai: Doing a remake is no easy task. It has to retain the flavour of the original and still stand unique. Three cheers to filmmaker Pradeep Krishnamurthy, who passes the test in flying colours.

Kabadadaari, a remake of Kannada hit Kavaludaari, is loaded with twists and turns. The movie is a faithful remake with subtle changes to suit Tamil audience.

Starring Sibiraj, Jayaprakash, Nasser, Sampath, Nanditha Swetha in key roles, the movie is the story of an ambitious traffic cop, who sets out to solve a murder which took place four decades ago with the help of a journalist and a retired policeman.

Shakti (Sibiraj) is a young traffic cop who eants to work in the crime department. He happens to see three skulls in a flyover construction site, he starts digging into the case thinking that it could be cold-blooded murder. To investigate further, Shakti approaches Ranjan (Nassar), a drunkard retired cop who investigated the case some years ago. Though Ranjan initially rejects Shakti’s request, he agrees to help him after repeated requests and perseverance of the young cop. Meanwhile, a senior yet small-time reporter (Jayaprakash)also offers to help Shakti. What happens during their investigations makes up the rest

Sibiraj as Sakthi does a good job. His body language and dialogue delivery deserves a special mention. Both Nassar and Jayaprakash have done their parts well and Nandita Swetha has enough scope to prove her acting skills. Simon King’s BGM and Rasamathi’s camera add strength.

Produced by G Dhananjayan, Kabadadaari provides an engaging watch.