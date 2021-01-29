KS Ravikumar throws light on ‘Google Kutappan’

Chennai: The Tamil remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie ‘Android Kunjappan’ has been titled as ‘Google Kuttappan’. The movie will be bankrolled by veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar’s RK Celluloids and presented by Kallal Global Entertainment.

The movie features Bigg boss fame Tharshan and Losliya along with Yogi Babu. Besides producing the film, Ravikumar also plays a key role in it.

The movie will be directed by directors Sabari and Saravanan who also happen to assistants of KS Ravikumar. The music will be composed by Ghibran while lyrics are penned by Madan Karky.

Tharshan is expected to play the son of KS Ravikumar while Losliya will play his lady love.

Speaking about the film, Ravikumar said, “The project was supposed to go on floor last year but delayed due to corona. We made few changes to suit Tamil audience in the script”.

Major portion of the movie would be shot in March in Tamilnadu and few portions abroad, he said and added, “Computer graphic would be in abundant for the movie as it involves a robot”.

Ravikumar said that he generally doesn’t like the idea of sequels but says that the only exception is that he discussed a script with Kamal Haasan for ‘Panchathandhiram 2’.

Talking about remakes, he said Billa was an exception that wasn’t affected by the comparison with the original.