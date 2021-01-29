Nurses protest at Marina seeking regularisation

Chennai: Around 500 nurses recruited by Tamilnadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB), who are on consolidated pay, held a protest today at Marina seeking regularisation of job.

The nurses demanded that their job should be made permanent and requested that they should be given equal pay on par with their counterparts.

The MRB nurses working in government hospitals and primary health centres have been for long protesting against their jobs not being regularised despite working for many years.

As per the usual process, according to seniority and vacancies arising after retirement of existing staff or based on promotion, the MRB nurses, after working for a minimum of two years on consolidated pay get their jobs regularised.

However, they said that many have not got their jobs regularised despite years of service with officials always citing lack of vacancies. It may be noted that similar protests were held by nurses in various parts of the State recently.