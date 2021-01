Chennai: Priyanka Mohan, who rose to fame with her work in Nani’s Telugu crime comedy ‘Gang Leader’, has been signed opposite Suriya for his upcoming project with filmmaker Pandiraj.

The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures which tweeted, “@priyankaamohan will play the female lead in #Suriya40BySunPictures @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir @immancomposer #Suriya40”.

Touted to be a rural entertainer, the film will have music by D Imman and will go on the floors by the end of February.