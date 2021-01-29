Sam Jones, Anandhi come together for a social drama

Chennai: Thamarai Selvan will be making his directorial debut with a social drama. He worked as associate to Mohan Raja. Featuring Sam Jones (who also produced the film) and Anandhi in the lead roles, the film is based on true incidents.

“What kind of impact do politics, casteism have in the lives of college students – that forms the crux of my film. It is based on real incidents that I’ve seen and heard of. I’ve adapted it into a screenplay and worked on this project. It will be on the lines of Pariyerum Perumal,” says Thamarai Selvan.

Major portion of the movie was shot in Madurai. Munishkanth, AL Venkatesh and Surekha Vani will be seen in important roles. Dhibu Ninan Thomas will be scoring music for the film, and MS Prabhu is the cinematographer. “We will unveil the title on February 14,” says Thamarai Selvan.