Silambarasan, GVM come together again

Chennai: Actor Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon will be teaming up for the third time in an as-yet-untitled film following the box office hits, ‘Vinnaithandi Varuvaya’ and ‘Achcham Enbathu Madamaiyada’.

The new project is bankrolled by Vels Film International. The makers officially announced about this successful combo of Simbu and GVM, in their official social media handle.

It read, “On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear. @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh.”