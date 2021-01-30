Chennai company wins national financial inclusion award

Chennai: Chennai-based Dvara KGFS, a NBFC, was announced as the winner in the award category – Technology for Financial Inclusion at The Inclusive Finance India Awards 2020.

The award was presented by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur to Dvara KGFS CEO Joby C O.

“The award was presented to Dvara KGFS in recognition for the robust technology offering a suite of financial services and products for the underserved section of the society and for their operational excellence over the last year,” a statement said.

“We are delighted to receive this award for ‘Fintech for Financial Inclusion’. Dvara KGFS caters to more than a million customers across six States and provides comprehensive wealth management services to people living in remote rural areas where they have limited or no access to financial products,” Joby said.