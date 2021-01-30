Chhattisgarh government seeks Ram temple funding details

Chennai: The Chhattisgarh government has written to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust asking it to provide details of persons, organisations and trusts authorised to collect donations in the state for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said.

The move came in the wake of a case registered against a woman in Bilaspur last week for allegedly fraudulently collecting funds for the temple construction.

In a letter to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Chhattisgarh chief secretary Amitabh Jain said it had been noticed that a few undesirable persons, elements, institutions were allegedly indulging in fraudulent, illegal recovery of funds by printing receipts with an intention to misuse public sentiments in the name of Ram Mandir construction.

In this direction, a case has been registered against a woman for alleged illegal recovery of funds in Bilaspur, an official said quoting the CS’ letter.

“The chief secretary urged Mr Rai to provide information regarding persons, trusts and institutions authorised to collect donations in the state, so that the administration can put a check on illegal, fraudulent fund recovery in the name of temple construction,” he added.