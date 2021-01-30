Delhi bomb blast: Security upped in Chennai

Chennai: Following the bomb blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi on Friday, security has been upped in Chennai city.

According to sources, embassy offices of America, Russia and other countries in Chennai, have come under the radar and have been placed under high security.

Constant monitoring and surveillance is being done at railway stations, markets and temples. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in other public places too.

“Anyone found moving around in a suspicious manner is being held and interrogated,” sources added.

The minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Friday has sent shockwaves across the country.

Sources privy to the investigation said initial probe has revealed that a car drove past the Israeli embassy and a person sitting in the car threw an IED wrapped in a plastic, which later exploded.

No one was injured, but window panes of three cars were damaged.