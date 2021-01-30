It’s Coronaversary for India

Chennai: India today completed one tumultuous year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the virus outbreak appearing increasingly under control in most parts of the country with each passing day.

On 30 January last year, India reported its first-ever case of the coronavirus disease after an Indian student of the Wuhan University in China was detected positive in Kerala.

Since then, the country has been one of the largest contributors of coronavirus cases and related fatalities. But on Friday, India dropped to the fourth position as far as cumulative toll is concerned as Mexico secured the third spot.

India has been recording less than 200 Covid deaths per day for more than a fortnight now, at a time when daily fatalities have been over 500 in at least eight countries. Four of these countries have been reporting more than 1,000 daily deaths over the past few days, with the daily toll in the US hovering around 4,000.

Meanwhile, with 13,083 fresh cases, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,07,33,131 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,54,147 with 137 more fatalities.

As many as 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far and there are 1,69,824 active Coronavirus cases in the country currently, data said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 19,58,37,408 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 7,56,329 on Friday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.