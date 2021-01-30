Mumbai local train services to resume for all from February

Chennai: Local train services in Mumbai region will restart for the general public from 1 February, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced.

The announcement came a few hours after the Maharashtra government proposed to resume the services for all commuters, Goyal said on Twitter.

Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

“My dear Mumbai citizens, for the convenience of all of you, the Mumbai local train will be started from 1 February”, Goyal said.

He informed that for the general public, local trains will be available in three time slots: from the start of the day’s services to 7am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day.

As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel, the railway minister said.

“I urge all of you to follow all the necessary rules and guidelines related to Coronavirus during the journey. Any kind of negligence can become a problem for us and others as well. If you will be safe, then everyone traveling with you will be safe,” Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government gave its nod for the resumption of suburban train services for all.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked the Chief General Managers of Western and Central Railways to allow local train commuters to travel as per the laid down schedule, a state government official said.

The services of the local trains were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June last year. Later on, the authorities permitted women to travel in locals during the non-peak hours.

The state government said in its circular about local trains that it will request all establishments to stagger their work schedule so that employees can benefit from the new schedule.